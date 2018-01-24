FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 24, 2018 / 12:59 AM / in 4 hours

Right to work laws cost Democrats votes, campaign money - study

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The proliferation of state “right to work” laws that prevent unions from collecting dues from nonmembers has led to a loss of votes for Democrats by hampering unions’ ability to turn out voters and give campaign contributions, according to a new study.

Researchers from Boston University, Columbia University and the Brookings Institution in a study issued last week found that the share of votes Democrats win in presidential elections in counties in right to work states is 3.5 percent lower than in neighboring counties in states that do not have such laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DBK4Qq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.