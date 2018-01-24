Right to work laws cost Democrats votes, campaign money - study

The proliferation of state “right to work” laws that prevent unions from collecting dues from nonmembers has led to a loss of votes for Democrats by hampering unions’ ability to turn out voters and give campaign contributions, according to a new study.

Researchers from Boston University, Columbia University and the Brookings Institution in a study issued last week found that the share of votes Democrats win in presidential elections in counties in right to work states is 3.5 percent lower than in neighboring counties in states that do not have such laws.

