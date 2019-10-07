IN BRIEF: SCOTUS rejects case on mandatory union representation

A state worker in Washington on Monday lost her bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court decide whether states can designate unions as the exclusive representatives of groups of public employees.

In what could have been a sequel to last year’s landmark ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, plaintiff Katherine Miller had asked the justices to rule that her free speech rights prohibited the state from designating unions to be the exclusive bargaining representatives of public employees.

