SCOTUS could again take up Janus case to decide if unions must reimburse fees

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon revisit the case that led it to bar public-sector unions from collecting fees from nonmembers to fund collective bargaining, in order to decide whether unions must pay back money they collected from thousands of public workers before the ruling came down two years ago.

The court on Thursday will consider a petition by former Illinois state worker Mark Janus and his lawyers at the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, who say the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrongly held that his union relied in “good faith” on 40-year-old precedent allowing so-called agency fees when it collected them prior to the high court’s 2018 decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37PcPG9