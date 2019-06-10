SCOTUS takes on circuit split over NLRA preemption of local 'right to work' laws

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to settle a circuit split over whether federal labor law preempts local “right to work” laws that ban compulsory union membership and dues.

The court granted certiorari to the Illinois village of Lincolnshire, which is appealing a 2018 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said the local government does not share the state’s power under the National Labor Relations Act to adopt such a law.

