SCOTUS won't take up NLRB picketing rule, labor law preemption

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied petitions asking it to review cases involving the extent to which federal labor law preempts unionized workers’ state-law claims and a National Labor Relations Board decision that said a peaceful picket at a hospital was protected.

The court without explanation declined to weigh in on a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said a unionized Alaska Airlines Inc flight attendant could bring claims under Washington state law that she was improperly barred from using accrued vacation days to care for her sick son.

