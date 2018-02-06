9th Circuit judges skeptical of Seattle's driver unionizing law

Judges on a U.S. appeals court sounded skeptical on Monday of the city of Seattle’s claims that its authority to regulate the for-hire transportation industry gave it the power to pass a law allowing drivers for services such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals appeared to agree at oral arguments in Seattle with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the city’s ability to ensure that ride-hailing services are safe did not mean it could regulate relations between companies and drivers. Uber is also a plaintiff in the case but did not appear at Monday’s arguments.

