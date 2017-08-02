FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses Uber's challenge to Seattle driver unionizing law
August 2, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in 2 months

Judge tosses Uber's challenge to Seattle driver unionizing law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by Uber Technologies Inc and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the city’s law allowing drivers for ride-hailing companies to unionize, upholding the first law of its kind in the country.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik agreed with the city that a Washington state law allowing municipalities to regulate transportation companies made Seattle immune from antitrust claims over its law. The judge, however, said he would leave his April decision temporarily blocking the law in place until a separate lawsuit brought by Uber drivers is resolved.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u4Np6G

