Judge tosses Uber's challenge to Seattle driver unionizing law

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday dismissed a challenge by Uber Technologies Inc and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the city’s law allowing drivers for ride-hailing companies to unionize, upholding the first law of its kind in the country.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik agreed with the city that a Washington state law allowing municipalities to regulate transportation companies made Seattle immune from antitrust claims over its law. The judge, however, said he would leave his April decision temporarily blocking the law in place until a separate lawsuit brought by Uber drivers is resolved.

