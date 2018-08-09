Uber, Lyft drivers' challenge to Seattle unionizing law not ripe - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a challenge by Uber and Lyft drivers to a Seattle law that creates a process for them to unionize is premature because the city has yet to implement the law or choose a union to represent them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the harm that the drivers claim will result from the law, which is the first of its kind in the country, is speculative because no bargaining agreement is imminent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OqgQWn