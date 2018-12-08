Uber's challenge to Seattle driver unionizing law put off as city mulls tweaks

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an Uber Technologies Inc subsidiary have agreed to put off their challenge to a Seattle law requiring Uber and other ride-sharing services to collectively bargain with drivers while city officials consider changing it.

The Chamber and Rasier LLC in a filing in federal court in Seattle on Thursday said they did not believe that a proposed amendment to the law would make it valid and moot their lawsuit, but it could affect the scope of their case.

