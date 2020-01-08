Company's settlement with union supporter not a 'bribe': NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a $214,000 settlement an Arizona-based food distributor paid to a former warehouse worker so he would waive reinstatement after his firing was found to be unlawful was not an improper “bribe,” even though he was a vocal supporter of a union organizing campaign.

The board on Tuesday said that while the payment by Shamrock Foods Co was unusual, it did not violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) because the worker, Thomas Wallace, did not waive any of his rights under the law. The settlement also covered a disability discrimination complaint Wallace had filed against the company.

