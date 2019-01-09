Federal employee union sues over unpaid work during government shutdown

One of the largest unions representing federal workers said it has filed a lawsuit claiming the government is violating federal wage law by failing to pay customs and border patrol agents and thousands of other employees during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The National Treasury Employees Union said it filed a proposed class action in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington D.C. on Monday claiming its members who are required to work during the shutdown were not paid for overtime worked on Dec. 22, the day it began, and are unlikely to receive the bimonthly paychecks they are due on Friday.

