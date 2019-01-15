Judge rejects union's bid to force government to end shutdown

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday denied a federal workers’ union’s request to order the government to end an ongoing partial shutdown and begin paying hundreds of thousands of employees.

The National Treasury Employees Union said that U.S. District Judge Richard Leon denied its motion for a temporary restraining order from the bench after a hearing. Leon had not issued a written order or opinion as of Tuesday afternoon.

