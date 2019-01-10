Union challenges law allowing unpaid work by federal employees during shutdown

A union that represents 150,000 federal workers has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a law allowing U.S. government agencies to require some employees to work without pay during government shutdowns.

The National Treasury Employees Union filed a complaint late Wednesday in federal court in Washington D.C. claiming the Antideficiency Act is unconstitutional because it allows the government to earmark money that has not yet been appropriated by Congress to pay workers when shutdowns end.

