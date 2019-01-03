Union says 400,000 federal workers stiffed on OT during shutdown

The largest union representing federal employees has filed a lawsuit claiming that an estimated 400,000 prison guards and other “essential” government workers were stiffed on overtime pay after a partial government shutdown began nearly two weeks ago.

The American Federation of Government Employees filed a proposed class action on Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington D.C. claiming certain federal employees were not paid for overtime performed on Dec. 22, the day the shutdown began.

