Union says end of gov't shutdown did not moot challenge to law allowing unpaid work

One of the largest unions representing federal workers has asked a U.S. judge to reject the government’s bid to toss out its challenge to a law allowing federal agencies to require some employees to work without pay during government shutdowns.

The National Treasury Employees Union in a Thursday filing in Washington, D.C. federal court said the end of a 35-day shutdown in February, the longest in U.S. history, did not moot its lawsuit as the government has argued because there will likely be more shutdowns in the future.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G8ONbF