Union sues over unpaid work during gov't shutdown 'chaos'

Another lawsuit has been filed by unions representing federal workers accusing the government of violating federal wage law by requiring thousands of employees to work without pay during the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

The National Federation of Federal Employees filed a complaint in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday claiming the dozens of agencies that employ its 110,000 members are violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay workers the minimum wage and overtime. The National Association of Government Employees and the National Weather Service Employees Organization are also plaintiffs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SPdpva