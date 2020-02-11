IN BRIEF: GM workers, teachers continued surge in major strikes in 2019

A surge in the number of workers who participated in large-scale strikes that began in 2018 continued last year, according to data released on Tuesday, with nearly 50,000 General Motors Co workers and 100,000 teachers in North Carolina engaging in work stoppages in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that 425,500 workers were involved in strikes that included 1,000 or more employees in 2019. That was down from 485,000 workers in 2018, but far above the average of 146,000 over the last decade, BLS said.

