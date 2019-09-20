NLRB moves to bar graduate students from unionizing

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday proposed a rule that says graduate students are not universities’ employees and do not have the right to unionize, saying an Obama-era decision that had allowed them to form unions infringed on academic freedom.

The board in the proposal published in the Federal Register said graduate students are not employees under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) because their relationships with universities are primarily educational, and not economic.

