FirstEnergy did not violate labor law by subcontracting to non-union workers- 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said coal-fired power plant operator FirstEnergy Generation LLC did not violate federal labor law by subcontracting a major project to non-union workers during an impasse in talks with its employees’ union, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Ohio-based company faced fines and penalties if it failed to complete maintenance of a generator in Pennsylvania, and its workers who were members of an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local were busy with a separate key project.

