Bus company's statements to drivers made it 'perfectly clear' successor- D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that a major school bus operator was barred from imposing new working conditions on unionized drivers when it took over transportation duties in a Michigan school district.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling said First Student Inc was the “perfectly clear successor” of the Saginaw Public School District because it had expressed its intent to hire as many of the existing drivers as possible, even though it never promised to do so.

Cincinnati-based First Student and its lawyers at Littler Mendelson did not immediately have comment. An NLRB spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Saginaw school district had directly employed more than 50 bus drivers, who were members of the United Steel Workers union (USW), until it awarded a contract to First Student in 2012.

First Student held a meeting with the drivers in which officials said they would hire any of them who met the company’s criteria, and would bargain with the union if it hired more than half of them, according to filings in the case.

First Student ultimately hired more than 40 of the drivers in the USW unit, but in the meantime unilaterally announced new terms of employment.

The USW filed an unfair labor practice charge with the board, claiming that because First Student intended to hire a majority of drivers in the unit, it was required to bargain with the union.

The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) allows companies that take over unionized businesses to set initial terms of employment without bargaining.

But in the 1972 case NLRB v. Burns International Security Services, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized an exception to that rule when companies make it “perfectly clear” that they intend to hire most of the members of a bargaining unit.

In First Student’s case, an administrative law judge in 2013 found that the company had only expressed a desire to hire most of the unionized drivers, and had not said it would definitely do so.

The NLRB reversed the judge in February 2018, saying that the “perfectly clear” exception was meant to apply when companies mislead employees into believing that they will maintain their working conditions, and First Student had done so with its comments at the 2012 meeting.

First Student asked the D.C. Circuit to reverse the board. The company said the NLRB improperly expanded the perfectly clear successor exception to apply when workers have an expectation of continuity, and not only when an employer clearly states that it will hire a majority of workers in a unit, which First Student claimed it never did.

The court on Tuesday disagreed. First Student led the drivers to believe that it would hire nearly all of them and bargain over any changes to their working conditions, which is precisely the type of scenario to which Burns was meant to apply, Circuit Judge Judith Rogers wrote. She was joined by Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins.

In dissent, Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman said First Student properly made changes to working conditions before it hired a majority of the district’s bus drivers and became a “perfectly clear” successor.

The case is First Student Inc v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 18-1091.

For First Student: David Kadela of Littler Mendelson

For the NLRB: David Habenstreit

For the union: Maneesh Sharma of USW