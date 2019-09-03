Bus company's statements to drivers made it 'perfectly clear' successor- D.C. Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that a major school bus operator was barred from imposing new working conditions on unionized drivers when it took over transportation duties in a Michigan school district.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a 2-1 ruling said First Student Inc was the “perfectly clear successor” of the Saginaw Public School District because it had expressed its intent to hire as many of the existing drivers as possible, even though it never promised to do so.

