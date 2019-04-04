NLRB raises bar to undo 'successor' companies' changes to working conditions

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that employers who take over businesses and refuse to hire back workers to avoid bargaining with their unions should not be ordered to restore previous working conditions in most cases.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Tuesday overruled its 1996 decision that had made it easier to force “successor” employers to reverse changes they made without the input of unions, saying it ignored the reality that most businesses are in financial distress when they are taken over and require immediate changes to survive.

