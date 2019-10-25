NLRB will revisit bargaining duties of 'successor' companies

The National Labor Relations Board has agreed to consider overruling an Obama-era decision that requires employers who acquire a unionized workforce to immediately recognize unions, signaling a likely shift in the agency’s views on the duties successor companies owe to unions.

The board on Wednesday granted review of an administrative law judge’s decision that said utility American Water MSG (AWM) was required to bargain with an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local representing employees at a U.S. army base in Missouri where the company won a contract last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JnUSU2