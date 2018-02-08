Split NLRB says busing company was school district's successor

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a busing company was the “perfectly clear” successor of a Michigan school district when it began transporting students, and violated federal law by imposing new conditions on its workers without bargaining with their union.

But in a partial dissent on Tuesday, NLRB Chair Marvin Kaplan said two Obama-era cases on successorship his Democratic colleagues cited were wrongly decided, and suggested that a Republican board majority could overrule them.

