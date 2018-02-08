FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in 11 hours

Split NLRB says busing company was school district's successor

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a busing company was the “perfectly clear” successor of a Michigan school district when it began transporting students, and violated federal law by imposing new conditions on its workers without bargaining with their union.

But in a partial dissent on Tuesday, NLRB Chair Marvin Kaplan said two Obama-era cases on successorship his Democratic colleagues cited were wrongly decided, and suggested that a Republican board majority could overrule them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BLvHZf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.