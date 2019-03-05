Westlaw News
March 5, 2019 / 12:45 AM / in 16 minutes

Railroad payments to injured workers are taxable - SCOTUS

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that payments railroad employees receive to make up for wages lost due to job-related injuries are taxable, which a dissenting justice said could lead to smaller settlements for railroad workers in negligence cases.

The court in a 7-2 decision agreed with BNSF Railway Co that a portion of a $126,000 jury award it paid to a former employee to make up for wages he lost while recovering from a knee injury could be taxed under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act, which funds a pension system for railroad workers.

