Railroad payments to injured workers are taxable - SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that payments railroad employees receive to make up for wages lost due to job-related injuries are taxable, which a dissenting justice said could lead to smaller settlements for railroad workers in negligence cases.

The court in a 7-2 decision agreed with BNSF Railway Co that a portion of a $126,000 jury award it paid to a former employee to make up for wages he lost while recovering from a knee injury could be taxed under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act, which funds a pension system for railroad workers.

