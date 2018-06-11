FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 11, 2018 / 9:55 PM / in a day

9th Circuit says appeal in challenge to union membership policies is moot

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a bid by three former California teachers to revive a challenge to their unions’ practice of withholding certain benefits from nonmembers, saying they lacked standing because they left their jobs while the appeal was pending.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled the Association of American Educators, a nonprofit that provides benefits to teachers who decline to join unions, could not pursue the case in the plaintiffs’ stead because they had different interests than the group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JJ3l5z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.