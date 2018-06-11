9th Circuit says appeal in challenge to union membership policies is moot

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a bid by three former California teachers to revive a challenge to their unions’ practice of withholding certain benefits from nonmembers, saying they lacked standing because they left their jobs while the appeal was pending.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled the Association of American Educators, a nonprofit that provides benefits to teachers who decline to join unions, could not pursue the case in the plaintiffs’ stead because they had different interests than the group.

