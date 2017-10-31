FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
October 31, 2017 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ford contractor to pay $21.6 mln over Teamsters' refusal-to-hire claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An industrial services contractor will pay $21.6 million to settle claims that it refused to hire workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at a Ford Motor Co plant in Kentucky, and forced its employees to join a different union, the National Labor Relations Board said on Monday.

VIUSA Inc, formerly known as Voith Industrial Services, will pay $14.4 million to about 260 members of a Teamsters affiliate who worked for VIUSA’s predecessor at the Ford plant, and make a $7.2 million payment to the union’s pension fund, the board said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z6kEYk

