Temple Univ. hospital says state ties put it out of NLRB's reach

Temple University Hospital has asked a U.S. appeals court to rule that its close ties to the university and the state of Pennsylvania place it out of reach of the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction.

The nonprofit hospital, represented by Ballard Spahr, filed a brief on Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit saying that a union representing hundreds of its employees improperly sought to circumvent a U.S. Supreme Court decision barring public unions from collecting compulsory union fees by making the case that the hospital was a private employer under the board’s purview.

