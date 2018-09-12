FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Temple Univ. hospital says state ties put it out of NLRB's reach

Daniel Wiessner

Temple University Hospital has asked a U.S. appeals court to rule that its close ties to the university and the state of Pennsylvania place it out of reach of the National Labor Relations Board’s jurisdiction.

The nonprofit hospital, represented by Ballard Spahr, filed a brief on Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit saying that a union representing hundreds of its employees improperly sought to circumvent a U.S. Supreme Court decision barring public unions from collecting compulsory union fees by making the case that the hospital was a private employer under the board’s purview.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Na0qpb

