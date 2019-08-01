Company's warnings about impact of unionizing were not illegal threats- 6th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an auto parts manufacturer did not violate federal labor law by warning workers about the possible downsides of unionizing, reversing the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that Hendrickson USA LLC’s comments to workers that unionizing could alter the laid-back culture of their Kentucky plant and lead to them losing existing benefits were merely predictions protected by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), and not unlawful threats.

