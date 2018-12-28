Top labor law developments of 2018

The U.S. Supreme Court in June handed down what is likely to be its most impactful labor-related decision in a generation, ruling in Janus v. AFSCME that public employees who do not join unions cannot be required to pay so-called agency fees to fund collective bargaining.

The Janus decision is expected to deprive public sector unions of millions of dollars and potentially diminish their political clout, particularly in state capitals. The case was a chief piece of a larger litigation strategy by the National Right to Work Foundation and other conservative groups who oppose mandatory union membership and dues.

