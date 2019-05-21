Westlaw News
May 21, 2019 / 9:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

SCOTUS won't decide if NLRB has power over tribal-owned companies

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to decide whether the National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over businesses owned by Native American tribes, in a challenge brought by a tribal-owned casino in Southern California.

The court denied certiorari to Casino Pauma, which had sought review of a 2018 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found it was subject to the National Labor Relations Act because it was a business entity run by a Native American tribe rather than a tribal government providing services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EnGlVV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below