SCOTUS won't decide if NLRB has power over tribal-owned companies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to decide whether the National Labor Relations Board has jurisdiction over businesses owned by Native American tribes, in a challenge brought by a tribal-owned casino in Southern California.

The court denied certiorari to Casino Pauma, which had sought review of a 2018 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found it was subject to the National Labor Relations Act because it was a business entity run by a Native American tribe rather than a tribal government providing services.

