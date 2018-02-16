FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

NLRB counsel suggested dismissal of case over Trump confidentiality pacts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An Obama administration holdover at the National Labor Relations Board recommended last year that a case accusing President Donald Trump’s businesses and presidential campaign of requiring workers to sign unlawful confidentiality agreements be dismissed, according to a memo released this week.

Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir in an advice memo dated Oct. 31, 2017 said there was no evidence that the agreements were ever enforced, and the law firm that brought the case, Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld, did not file it on behalf of any employees of the Trump Organization Inc or the campaign.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ExuV44

