FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 20, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Union says VA flouting ruling that struck down Trump civil service orders

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A union that represents employees at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Missouri has asked a federal judge to hold the agency in contempt of her ruling that struck down key provisions of three executive orders on federal civil service issued by President Donald Trump.

Local 3399 of the American Federation of Government Employees said in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday that the VA has unlawfully continued to limit the amount of so-called “official time” that its members at Harry S Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital are granted to engage in union business during the workday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xqUPk3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.