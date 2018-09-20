Union says VA flouting ruling that struck down Trump civil service orders

A union that represents employees at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Missouri has asked a federal judge to hold the agency in contempt of her ruling that struck down key provisions of three executive orders on federal civil service issued by President Donald Trump.

Local 3399 of the American Federation of Government Employees said in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday that the VA has unlawfully continued to limit the amount of so-called “official time” that its members at Harry S Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital are granted to engage in union business during the workday.

