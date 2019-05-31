Dept. of Labor proposal would place greater scrutiny on union trust funds

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday unveiled a proposal to require unions to file financial disclosure reports about trusts that they control, saying it would help workers by stemming corruption and financial mismanagement.

The proposal published in the Federal Register is similar to a rule the George W. Bush administration adopted in 2008, which the Obama administration wiped out two years later. Unions had said that the Bush-era requirements were burdensome and that DOL lacked the authority to adopt them.

