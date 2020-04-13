UAW's clerical error did not violate rights of Ford worker who resigned- 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled that a union’s inadvertent clerical error in failing to process a member’s resignation does not amount to unlawfully restricting workers’ rights to refrain from union membership, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the United Auto Workers (UAW) did not violate Ford Motor Co employee Lloyd Stoner’s rights under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) when it delayed notifying the company that he had resigned from the union for more than two months in 2018.

