Uber's arbitration agreement 'too clever by half,' says NLRB judge

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that an arbitration agreement signed by employees of Uber Technologies Inc is unlawful because it could discourage workers from filing complaints with the agency.

Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone in Washington D.C. on Tuesday said the agreement maintained by Uber, which is represented by Littler Mendelson, is vague and does not make clear that cases brought under the National Labor Relations Act are exempt from arbitration.

