FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Uber's arbitration agreement 'too clever by half,' says NLRB judge
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 14, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 2 months ago

Uber's arbitration agreement 'too clever by half,' says NLRB judge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled that an arbitration agreement signed by employees of Uber Technologies Inc is unlawful because it could discourage workers from filing complaints with the agency.

Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone in Washington D.C. on Tuesday said the agreement maintained by Uber, which is represented by Littler Mendelson, is vague and does not make clear that cases brought under the National Labor Relations Act are exempt from arbitration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2seGfIN

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.