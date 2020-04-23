NLRB says employers can alter work policies without bargaining after CBAs expire

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that its recent shift making it easier for employers to alter working conditions without bargaining with unions can apply even after a collective bargaining agreement expires.

The board in a decision issued on Wednesday in a case involving a television station in Portland, Oregon said employers can reserve the right to make unilateral changes to workplace policies after a CBA expires, as long as the agreement contained explicit language to that effect.

