April 23, 2020 / 6:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

NLRB says employers can alter work policies without bargaining after CBAs expire

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that its recent shift making it easier for employers to alter working conditions without bargaining with unions can apply even after a collective bargaining agreement expires.

The board in a decision issued on Wednesday in a case involving a television station in Portland, Oregon said employers can reserve the right to make unilateral changes to workplace policies after a CBA expires, as long as the agreement contained explicit language to that effect.

