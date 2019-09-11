NLRB tosses longstanding test that limited unilateral changes by employers

The National Labor Relations Board has made it easier for employers to make some changes to working conditions without bargaining with employees’ unions, wiping out a decades-old standard that required unions to expressly waive their right to bargain.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Tuesday adopted a “contract coverage” standard that says employers may make unilateral changes to attendance, safety, disciplinary and other rules as long as their collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) contain a general management-rights clause allowing them to do so.

