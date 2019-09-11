Westlaw News
September 11, 2019 / 8:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

NLRB tosses longstanding test that limited unilateral changes by employers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has made it easier for employers to make some changes to working conditions without bargaining with employees’ unions, wiping out a decades-old standard that required unions to expressly waive their right to bargain.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Tuesday adopted a “contract coverage” standard that says employers may make unilateral changes to attendance, safety, disciplinary and other rules as long as their collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) contain a general management-rights clause allowing them to do so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kvqyxC

