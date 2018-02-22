6th Circuit says workers can't sue under union dues law

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a federal law that makes it a crime to deduct union dues from workers’ paychecks without their permission does not create a private right of action for employees.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of a lawsuit by two former supermarket employees in Michigan who said that a United Food and Commercial Workers local violated the Labor Management Relations Act by continuing to take dues after they tried to revoke authorization.

