February 22, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 14 hours

6th Circuit says workers can't sue under union dues law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a federal law that makes it a crime to deduct union dues from workers’ paychecks without their permission does not create a private right of action for employees.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of a lawsuit by two former supermarket employees in Michigan who said that a United Food and Commercial Workers local violated the Labor Management Relations Act by continuing to take dues after they tried to revoke authorization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2okdjyp

