NLRB GC urges greater fee disclosure by unions

The office of the National Labor Relations Board general counsel has concluded that newly-hired employees who are considering union membership should be told roughly how much less they would pay in dues if they opted not to join.

In an advice memorandum released on Tuesday, Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir wrote that the five-member board should consider overruling Obama-era precedent that says unions are only obligated to inform workers of their right to refrain from union membership.

