June 16, 2018 / 1:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Union letter demanding dues from non-members illegal - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the National Labor Relations Board was wrong to rule that a Unite Here local’s letter demanding that Hyatt Regency Hotel employees who opted out of joining the union pay dues was a simple mistake.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a letter the union sent to the workers in Hawaii unlawfully threatened that their pay would be garnished if they did not pay retroactive dues. And the workers’ pay was later docked, though Hyatt realized the error and refunded the money, the court said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lbPK8N

