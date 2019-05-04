NLRB GC makes it easier for workers to challenge union expenses

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has shifted the burden to unions to prove that fees they collect from nonmembers are used only for collective bargaining, after the agency ruled that the money cannot be spent on lobbying activities.

Robb in a memo released on Friday said he was ending his office’s longstanding practice of requiring workers who challenge the way so-called “agency fees” are spent to explain why particular expenditures are unlawful. Instead, when a worker accuses a union of improperly spending the fees, the general counsel’s office will require the union to prove the expenses were directly related to bargaining, Robb wrote.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H1MRSO