NLRB GC says unions should be required to disclose fees

The National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer has urged the five-member board to overturn Obama-era precedent and require unions to disclose to new hires how much money they would save if they opted out of paying the portion of dues that do not cover collective bargaining.

General Counsel Peter Robb in a memo posted on Thursday said a 2014 NLRB ruling involving supermarket chain Kroger Co that requires unions to disclose how much “core dues” amount to only after a worker opts out of full membership prevents workers from fully exercising their right to make informed decisions about joining unions.

