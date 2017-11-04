D.C. Circuit to take up Volkswagen's challenge to 'micro union'

A U.S. appeals court on Monday will hear Volkswagen Group of America’s bid to upend a bargaining unit of skilled trade workers at a Tennessee plant, in the latest case to test the National Labor Relations Board’s standard for approving so-called “micro units” that exclude some employees.

Volkswagen’s lawyer, Arthur Carter of Littler Mendelson, will argue before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the NLRB in approving the unit last year allowed the United Auto Workers to improperly carve out a group of workers who they believed would vote to unionize.

