Volkswagen has won its bid to put off a union election for 1,700 workers at a Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly plant until its challenge to a smaller United Auto Workers bargaining unit at the factory is settled.

The National Labor Relations Board in a single-sentence, 2-1 decision on Friday granted Volkswagen’s motion to stay an election petition filed by some of its workers last month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DR09Ay