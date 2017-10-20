FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB says recent ruling didn't clash with Volkswagen 'micro union' decision
#Westlaw News
October 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

NLRB says recent ruling didn't clash with Volkswagen 'micro union' decision

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has told a federal appeals court that a recent board ruling that Volkswagen says bolsters its challenge to a so-called micro unit of its employees in Tennessee does not apply to the automaker’s case.

Linda Dreeben, the NLRB’s deputy associate general counsel, sent a letter to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday telling the court that the board’s Oct. 12 decision in K&N Engineering involved a different legal standard than Volkswagen’s case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gUUmP5

