UAW gives up smaller VW unit as it moves to unionize Tennessee plant

The United Auto Workers union is giving up its bid to force Volkswagen Group of America Inc to bargain with a group of skilled trade workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee vehicle plant as it seeks to unionize all the workers at the factory.

The UAW on Monday moved to withdraw a case that has languished at the National Labor Relations Board accusing the automaker of illegally refusing to bargain with a unit of about 160 workers who voted to join the union in 2015. It said the move would pave the way for an election to be held in two weeks on its petition to represent all 1,700 trade and production workers at the plant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DkWfzH