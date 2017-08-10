FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 2 days ago

NLRB tells Supreme Court class waivers are 'license to evade' federal law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements are illegal, saying they give companies a "license to evade" federal laws protecting workers.

The NLRB in a brief filed with the court on Wednesday said waivers like the ones that gas station operator Murphy Oil USA Inc required employees to sign undermine workers' ability to pursue wage-and-hour and other legal claims. The board is at odds over the issue with the U.S. Department of Justice, which in a rare move in June reversed its position and told the court the waivers should be enforced.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fwFvwg

