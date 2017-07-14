FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB says Walmart's response to work stoppage was illegal
July 14, 2017 / 11:23 PM / a month ago

NLRB says Walmart's response to work stoppage was illegal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has urged a federal appeals court to uphold the agency's decision that said Wal-Mart Stores Inc unlawfully threatened and disciplined workers who participated in a brief work stoppage at a California store.

The board in a brief filed on Thursday asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reject Walmart's claims that the 90-minute stoppage was a form of union solicitation, which is typically not permitted during working hours, because it was organized by a union-backed group. The company is represented by Steptoe & Johnson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v1Tmya

