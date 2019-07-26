NLRB says Walmart's firing of workers involved in union-backed strike were legal

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Walmart Stores Inc did not violate federal labor law by firing or disciplining dozens of employees who took part in a nationwide strike organized by a union-backed group.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Thursday agreed with Walmart and its lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson that because the 2013 strike and others organized by OUR Walmart were a pattern of short-term strikes that shared the same goal they qualified as “intermittent strikes,” which are not protected by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). OUR Walmart was founded by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.

